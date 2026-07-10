Forest department has no claim over HMT land: Minister HD Kumaraswamy

BENGALURU: Union Minister for Steel and Heavy Industries HD Kumaraswamy on Thursday said the Forest Department has nothing to do with HMT land and has no claim over it.

“For some reason, the former Forest Minister appears to have an extraordinary interest in HMT land. I fail to understand why he is showing such intense interest in this particular property,” he said, responding to RDPR Minister Eshwar Khandre’s remarks.

Khandre was Forest Minister in the Siddaramaiah government. Kumaraswamy said it was improper on the part of Khandre to portray as an encroached land that had been legally de-forested in 1960, granted a No Objection Certificate (NOC) by the DFO, and subsequently handed over to HMT.

Kumaraswamy said the dispute concerning HMT land was already pending before the Supreme Court and efforts are on to secure a revival package. He urged the State Government to avoid unnecessary public statements and resolve any differences through dialogue and records.

“If there are any doubts, let us resolve them. I will personally bring the documents. Come, let us sit across the table and settle the issue. I had made the same appeal to the previous Chief Minsiter.

If I am trying to do something good for Karnataka, the State Government should not create obstacles. Extend your support openly. Let us work together for the benefit of the State,” he said.