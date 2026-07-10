Karnataka directs district officials to wrap up drought assessment in a week

BENGALURU: The State Government has directed all deputy commissioners and CEOs of zilla panchayats to complete a survey (ground truthing) of taluks which have received less than 60% of the normal rainfall and received no rainfall for three consecutive weeks, within a week.

As per Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre (KSNDMC) data, of the 239 taluks, 121 are under the rain deficit category and 11 under the severe deficit category.

Chief Secretary Shalini Rajneesh has directed district-level officials to conduct a field-level verification and submit proposals to the revenue department to prepare a list of drought-hit areas as per government norms.

In a letter, she instructed the officials to identify places that have received less than 60% of the normal rainfall and have received no rainfall for three consecutive weeks.

This action has been initiated based on the directives of the chief minister and the deputy chief minister.

Former KSNDMC Director Srinivas Reddy said that a region will be declared as drought-hit based on four key parameters. If three parameters are met, the region will be classified as drought hit. If the region meets two, it will come under the moderate drought category.

Reddy said the first parameter pertains to rainfall. If a region receives less than 60% of the normal rainfall, it will be classified as drought hit. A dry spell of three weeks during cropping season comes under this parameter.