Karnataka gears up to tackle El Nino impact on power supply

BENGALURU: The Energy Department has taken steps to strengthen its infrastructure to tackle the impact of El Nino. Gaurav Gupta, Additional Chief Secretary, Energy Department, held a meeting with officials here on Thursday and directed them to operationalise the power banking arrangements with other states before October. This is to ensure uninterrupted power procurement during peak hours.

Karnataka has long-term power agreements with other states, including Punjab. At the meeting, he also directed the officials to formulate comprehensive strategies to ensure uninterrupted electricity supply in all weather conditions.

He said, “Deficit rainfall could adversely affect hydropower generation. Therefore, alternative measures must be put in place and all preparations made to ensure uninterrupted electricity supply. Hydropower generation is low this season due to inadequate rainfall. Thus, thermal power stations must operate efficiently to maximise generation. Solar and wind power generation should also be enhanced. Steps should also be taken to procure electricity from co-generation power plants.”

KPCL was directed to ensure and maintain sufficient coal stock. Its officials were instructed to ensure proper maintenance work and proper schedules at all thermal and hydro power stations. KPTCL was instructed to expedite commissioning of the 500 MVA Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) and KREDL the 300 MW solar power project with JSW. PCKL was directed to speed up 500-700MW procurement from other cogeneration units.