Karnataka government seeks SC nod to postpone local body elections in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: The State government has once again taken the initiative to ask for an extension of time to postpone the local body elections in Bengaluru.

The Supreme Court had ordered that elections to all five urban corporations under the Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) should be held by August 31.

It is learnt that the GBA Chief Commissioner and District Election Officer filed a fresh application before the Court to extend the elections till December 31.

The Commissioner has stated in its application that over 6500 staff have been pressed for Special Intensive Revision (SIR) and the final voters list will be published on October 7.

The GBA contended that holding elections with the existing rolls before the revised, defect-free list (SIR) is published would undermine the integrity of the democratic process.

"Human resources are required. Most of the officers are busy with SIR work, which makes it difficult to conduct the election process smoothly. The workload will also put pressure on the authorities," the GBA said in its application before the Court.

There are also allegations in the public sphere that MLAs from all parties are postponing the elections, citing mistrust that if local elections are held and corporators come to power, the respect for MLAs will drop.

The GBA had filed similar applications seeking an extension to delay polls.