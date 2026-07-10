Man held for rape of mentally ill girl in Karnataka

GADAG : A mentally challenged 19-year-old girl was raped multiple times by her neighbour in Arahunasi village of Ron taluk in Gadag district. He used to lure the girl offering chocolates after her parents left home for work. The ordeal came to light when the girl’s parents detected that she was pregnant.

The survivor has been sent to Santwana Kendra. Ron police have filed a case on the basis of a complaint registered by the girl’s mother and arrested the accused, Durgappa Madar.

Police said Madar even took the girl to a hospital in Bagalakot for abortion when he realised that she was pregnant. When the doctors refused to do it, Madar threatened her mother against making the matter public and offered Rs 50,000 to hide his crime.

An officer at the Ron Woman and Child Development Department said, “The girl has been sent to Santwana Kendra and she was medically examined at the district hospital. It has been found that she is 22 weeks pregnant.” A police officer in Ron confirmed Madar’s arrest and said an investigation is on.

NEIGHBOUR HELD FOR SEXUALLY ASSAULTING 3-YEAR-OLD GIRL

Hassan: Konanuru police have arrested a man under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act for allegedly sexually assaulting a three-year-old girl. The accused, Sannaswamy (40), is a resident of a house adjacent to that of the victim.