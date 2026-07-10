Police suspect heart-related cause in the death of Class 6 student in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: The death of a Class 6 student at a residential school on Wednesday morning is suspected to be due to a heart-related issue, and doctors are awaiting the histopathology report to ascertain the exact cause of death, a senior police officer associated with the investigation told the TNIE.

The boy’s parents have alleged that he died after being assaulted by the school’s physical education (PE) teacher. The deceased Gurukiran R (13) was a student of Sterling English Residential School in Kadayarappanahalli, and a resident of Yelahanka.

According to police sources, the preliminary medical opinion suggests the boy may have died due to a heart-related ailment. The boy had also been suffering from loose motions, and police suspect that running on the school ground on Wednesday morning may have triggered the medical emergency.

However, the parents filed a complaint based on statements allegedly made by the victim’s friends. During questioning, the victim’s classmates told police that Gurukiran had allegedly been assaulted by the PE teacher two days before his death.

Further action will be taken based on the histopathology report findings, a police source said, adding that investigators are probing the case from all angles. Bagalur police registered a murder case based on a complaint filed by the victim’s father, Raghavendra R, against Narayana, the PE teacher, the owner of Sterling English Residential School, and members of the school administration.

Following Gurukiran’s death, his relatives stormed the school campus and allegedly assaulted Narayana and threatened to set him on fire. The relatives alleged that the student died after being beaten with a rod, including on his neck, before the teacher forced him to run on the school ground.