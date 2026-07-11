11-day Mysuru Dasara, no scaling down despite drought, says CM Shivakumar

BENGALURU: Despite poor monsoon and a likelihood of drought, the Karnataka government has decided to celebrate Mysuru Dasara on a grand scale. Chairing a high-power committee meeting on the festivities on Friday, Chief Minister DK Shivakumar said the historic festival, which attracts lakhs of tourists, should not be curtailed in the name of drought or for minor cost savings.
Speaking to mediapersons, Shivakumar said that this year’s Dasara festivities will be held for 11 days. The festivities will be inaugurated on October 11, and the Jamboo Savari will be held on October 21. Gajapooja will be conducted on August 26. Shivakumar said this year, the state has so far witnessed a severe drought.
“I had visited some parts of the state, including Belagavi, Vijayapura and Kalaburagi. Things are improving now as there are rains in some parts. We may not face a drinking water issue… farmers are demanding compensation… we will call a meeting with them,” he said.
All the traditions and celebrations will be held religiously and in a big way, he said, adding that they will also constitute various committees for Mysuru Dasara. For the air show, the State Government will seek permission from the Union Government, he said.
Shivakumar said Mysuru Dasara is a historic festival and a matter of pride for Karnataka. Every year, new ideas, innovations and attractions are introduced and the event has grown into an international celebration, he said. “It should not be scaled down in the name of drought or to achieve minor cost savings.
Three years ago, CESC spent around Rs 10 crore on lightings making the festival a grand spectacle. With the implementation of the Shakti scheme, the number of women travellers and overall tourist footfall has increased significantly over the years. The government also plans to invite nationally and internationally acclaimed artistes and singers to further enhance the celebrations,” the CM added.
Shivakumar also pointed out that they shall retain the tradition and celebrate Dasara in a big way. When asked about Kamabala issue which is being debated, Shivakumar said there are suggestions and plans to bring traditions followed across the state to the Mysuru Dasara activities. “We will take final decision. We also want to bring some of the forgotten sports and traditions, which we will get clarity in coming days,’’ he said.
On gold passes being misused, the CM said it is has been tradition to take care of guests and it will continue. “I shall discuss it with district administration and police on this’’ he said.
Meanwhile, Mysuru-Kodagu MP Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar said that he would not accept any complimentary or special Dasara passes allotted to MPs and urged the State Government to introduce a transparent and equitable system for distributing passes.