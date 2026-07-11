11-day Mysuru Dasara, no scaling down despite drought, says CM Shivakumar

BENGALURU: Despite poor monsoon and a likelihood of drought, the Karnataka government has decided to celebrate Mysuru Dasara on a grand scale. Chairing a high-power committee meeting on the festivities on Friday, Chief Minister DK Shivakumar said the historic festival, which attracts lakhs of tourists, should not be curtailed in the name of drought or for minor cost savings.

Speaking to mediapersons, Shivakumar said that this year’s Dasara festivities will be held for 11 days. The festivities will be inaugurated on October 11, and the Jamboo Savari will be held on October 21. Gajapooja will be conducted on August 26. Shivakumar said this year, the state has so far witnessed a severe drought.

“I had visited some parts of the state, including Belagavi, Vijayapura and Kalaburagi. Things are improving now as there are rains in some parts. We may not face a drinking water issue… farmers are demanding compensation… we will call a meeting with them,” he said.

All the traditions and celebrations will be held religiously and in a big way, he said, adding that they will also constitute various committees for Mysuru Dasara. For the air show, the State Government will seek permission from the Union Government, he said.

Shivakumar said Mysuru Dasara is a historic festival and a matter of pride for Karnataka. Every year, new ideas, innovations and attractions are introduced and the event has grown into an international celebration, he said. “It should not be scaled down in the name of drought or to achieve minor cost savings.