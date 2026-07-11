BJP, JDS to form coordination committee ahead of 2028 Assembly polls

BENGALURU: The BJP and JDS leadership on Friday decided to set up a coordination committee to take on the ruling Congress government on various issues, and also fight future polls together, from local bodies to the 2028 Assembly elections in Karnataka.

The committee will comprise BJP state president BY Vijayendra, LoP in the Assembly R Ashoka, Union Ministers Pralhad Joshi and HD Kumaraswamy, besides a party leader whom the latter is expected to nominate. It assumes significance in the wake of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) being battered by cross-voting in the June 18 MLC elections.

JDS state president HD Kumaraswamy and MLC SL Bhoje Gowda held talks with Vijayendra at a hotel for about 45 minutes and charted a strategy to take on the Congress on a wide range of issues.

They also discussed the forthcoming bypolls to Hiriyur and Dharwad assembly constituencies. Kumaraswamy staked claim for the Hiriyur seat for the JDS, but Vijayendra said the decision was left to the party high command.

“We also discussed how we should move forward with mutual understanding by constituting a coordination committee. We discussed several issues because this government is not doing anything,”

Kumaraswamy told reporters after the meeting. He alleged that Chief Minister DK Shivakumar has announced several programmes but none of them have taken off even after a month.

Vijayendra said the BJP will work in coordination with the JDS to remove the Congress government in the state. He said discussions were held on the Hiriyur and Dharwad by-elections and four Graduates and Teachers’ Legislative Council elections.

The BJP has announced candidates to three MLC seats. “I have sought JDS’s cooperation. We have held discussions to form a coordination committee which will include the BJP state president, Opposition leader R Ashoka and Union Minister Pralhad Joshi. Kumaraswamy will represent the JDS,” he said, adding that he has also sought another name from the JDS.