Cauvery water can be released for drinking purposes only: Minister Ramalinga Reddy

BENGALURU: The Karnataka government on Saturday ruled out releasing Cauvery water for irrigation for now, citing inadequate storage in reservoirs and prioritising drinking water needs amid an uncertain monsoon.

Speaking to reporters after a meeting with legislators representing the Krishna Raja Sagar (KRS) catchment region, Irrigation Minister Ramalinga Reddy said the available water was sufficient only to meet domestic requirements, highlighting the government’s challenge of balancing urban water security with mounting demands from farmers. “The immediate priority is drinking water. The water currently available in the reservoirs is sufficient for that purpose,” he said.

Reddy, however, expressed cautious optimism that the situation could improve if rainfall continues. “If there is good rainfall for another 15 days, much of the present concern could ease. If storage levels increase substantially, the government will consider releasing water for agricultural purposes,” he said.

He revealed that MLAs from the Cauvery basin had urged the government to release water for irrigation but were informed that current storage levels do not permit such a decision. Adding to the uncertainty, he noted that the India Meteorological Department has forecast reduced rainfall in the coming weeks.