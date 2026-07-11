Eight Bangladeshi nationals working at construction site detained in Mangaluru

MANGALURU: Surathkal police in Dakshina Kannada district have detained eight Bangladeshi nationals who were allegedly staying illegally and working at a construction site in Mukka under the Surathkal Police Station limits.

Acting on credible information, the police conducted out a raid at the construction site in Mukka and verified the identity documents of 54 labourers. During the verification, eight workers were found to be Bangladeshi nationals who had allegedly entered India without valid documents.

Those detained have been identified as Mohammed Mukthar Ali (36), Mohammed Rakhibur Hossen (44), Mohammed Ajarul Islam (36), Mohammed Zahid Hosen (18), Mohammed Belal Hossain (36), Mohammed Hasibul Hasan Shanto (37), Mohammed Samuel Hasan (23), and Mohammed Saibul Rahman all from Rajashahi in Bangladesh.

The eight men allegedly crossed into India illegally through Murshidabad in West Bengal around three months ago without passports or visas. During the investigation, the police found that they had allegedly obtained forged Aadhaar cards by affixing their photographs onto Aadhaar cards carrying West Bengal addresses in Murshidabad. The forged documents were reportedly colour photocopies and were later used as identity proof.