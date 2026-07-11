Expert committee flags ecological risks, opposes Sharavathi project

BENGALURU: An expert committee constituted by the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change on the proposal for diversion of forest and non-forest land from the Sharavathi Valley Lion-Tailed Macaque Wildlife Sanctuary and its eco-sensitive zone, has strongly recommended against approving the proposed 2000MW Sharavathi Pumped Storage Project.

The National Board for Wildlife Site Appraisal Committee notes that the proposed activities are likely to result in habitat fragmentation, disturbance to wildlife, cumulative stress on forest and riverine ecosystems, and long-term degradation of ecological integrity in an area already under pressure from existing infrastructure.

“The present proposal lacks compelling technical merit, environmental sustainability, or alignment with public interest. Accordingly, in adherence to statutory conservation mandates, the committee does not recommend its approval,” said the report submitted by the committee comprising Dr HS Singh, Prof Raman Sukumar, members, Shivakumar CM, Inspector General of Forests (NTCA, Bengaluru) and Site Appraisal Committee member-convener.

The report was placed before the division bench of Chief Justice Vibhu Bakhru and Justice KS Hemalekha on Friday, during the hearing of the public interest litigation filed by Akhilesh Chipli and others challenging the project.