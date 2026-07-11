JDS forms teams to assess drought, flood impact across Karnataka

BENGALURU: JDS has constituted teams, each comprising party legislators and former legislators, to visit various parts of Karnataka to study the prevailing drought and flood situations.

Union Minister for Steel and Heavy Industries HD Kumaraswamy, who is the state JDS president, said that districts such as Uttara Kannada, Chikkamagaluru, Shivamogga, Kodagu, Belagavi, Haveri, and Bagalkot have suffered damage to public property and crops due to heavy rains and floods. “At the same time, some districts are seeing deficit rain and farmers are in distress,” he said.

Kumaraswamy said in such circumstances, JDS is sending the teams to study and submit a report. While the Mysuru region will be visited by a team led by MLA HD Revanna, the coastal and malnad regions will be studied by a team led by MLC SL Bojegowda.

MP M Malleshbabu will lead the team in Bengaluru and surroundings and former minister Bandeppa Kashampur’s team will visit Kalyana and Kittur Karnataka regions.