Karnataka issues fresh transfer norms in line with HC order

BENGALURU: The Karnataka government has directed all departments to strictly follow the state’s transfer policy while transferring employees, in line with the High Court of Karnataka’s directives.

A fresh circular issued by the Department of Personnel and Administrative Reforms (Services) (DPAR- Services) states that officials cannot be transferred without being given a new posting.

The circular has been sent to all Additional Chief Secretaries, Principal Secretaries, Secretaries and Heads of Departments for strict compliance.

In certain cases, if an immediate posting is not possible, the waiting period cannot exceed one month. In exceptional cases, the departments must obtain the chief minister’s approval to keep an officer awaiting posting, but such a period cannot exceed three months, the circular read.

This has come in the light of the Karnataka High Court’s judgment in the case of Excise Deputy Commissioner K Arun Kumar, who was transferred without giving posting and in the circular, the government has clarified that keeping an employee under compulsory waiting without assigning a new posting is contrary to the court’s directions.