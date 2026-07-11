MoS Shobha writes to Shah over Karnataka’s PRC, claims it aims to protect illegal immigrants

BENGALURU: Union Minister of State Shobha Karandlaje has questioned the Karnataka government’s move to introduce the Karnataka Permanent Residence Certificate (PRC) when the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls is already in progress.

Terming the issuance of the PRC as an attempt to protect illegal immigrants, she demanded that the State Government stop issuing the certificate.

Speaking to mediapersons in Bengaluru on Friday, Karandlaje said that the notification issued by the State Government on issuing PRC is illegal and is an attempt to protect illegal immigrants.

“When the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls is going on in the state, what is the need to bring up this issue now? The State Government is trying to make those who have come from Bangladesh illegally residents of our country.

The State Government is doing it for its vote bank and is trying to put our country’s security at risk,” she said, adding that no action was taken despite the BJP giving the government data on illegal immigrants in the state. “The State Government does not want the welfare of Kannadigas,” she added.