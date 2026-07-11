Residential areas turn commercial as GBA delays misuse survey

BENGALURU: The reason behind the chaotic presence of commercial units in residential areas is the inability of the town planners to visualise such exponential growth, say experts. They argue that authorities lacked vision and failed to produce a citizen-centric vision document and let all the residential areas be taken over by commercial units without any enforcement.

The Supreme Court issued a directive in March to all the corporations in the country to conduct a comprehensive inquiry to identify areas that are designated only for ‘residential use’ but were being misused for ‘non-residential purposes’. However, the five city corporations under the Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) are yet to take up the survey, let alone a large-scale crackdown on the violators.

Earlier this year, GBA Chief Commissioner M Maheshwar Rao said that trade licences issued after 2015 in residential areas, on roads less than 40 feet wide, will be withheld and rejected with endorsement in accordance with zonal regulations.

He added that on roads wider than 40 feet in residential areas, only specified and permitted trades will be renewed within prescribed limits; all others will be withheld and rejected with endorsement. However, residents alleged that the Commissioner’s order largely remains confined to paper and has seen hardly any implementation on the ground.