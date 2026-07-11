RSS sets agenda for nationwide shakha expansion at Belagavi meet

BELAGAVI: The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) on Friday began its annual All-India Province Pracharak meeting in Belagavi, with a strong focus on accelerating nationwide shakha expansion, reviewing centenary year programmes, and finalising organisational priorities for the coming year.

The high-level meeting, being attended by RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, General Secretary Dattatreya Hosabale, all Sah-Sarkaryavahs, all-India department heads, executive committee members, Kshetra Pracharaks, Sah-Kshetra Pracharaks, Province Pracharaks and Sah-Pracharaks from all 46 provinces, besides organisation ministers of Sangh-inspired bodies, is expected to take key decisions on strengthening the organisation at the grassroots.

The meeting will comprehensively review reports of training camps conducted across the country after March 2026 and assess the implementation of action plans at the shakha level.

The delegates will also evaluate the progress of shakha expansion undertaken as part of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh centenary celebrations and chart strategies for further expanding the network across the country.

Another major focus will be the review of programmes completed during the Sangh’s centenary year and planning for the remaining events scheduled until Vijayadashami on October 20, marking the culmination of the year-long celebrations.

The meeting will also deliberate on Mohan Bhagwat’s nationwide travel programme for 2026-27 and other organisational priorities.

Hariprasad warns of ‘disaster’ following Belagavi RSS meet

KPCC chief BK Hariprasad has warned of a “potential disaster” following the three-day RSS meeting in Belagavi. “I don’t know why they are holding a meeting in Belagavi. Let us see what kind of disaster will happen, and then I will give a response,” he told reporters. He said in the Ayodhya Ram Mandir theft case, Congress is demanding the resignation of PM Narednra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah.