Vendors will be rehabilitated, their livelihoods won’t be hit: CM Shivakumar

BELAGAVI/BENGALURU: Chief Minister DK Shivakumar said the state government would ensure that street vendors affected by the ongoing eviction drive in Bengaluru are rehabilitated without disrupting their livelihoods.

Speaking to the media in Belagavi on Friday, he said the government plans to rehabilitate thousands of street vendors across Bengaluru by initiating effective measures.

Shivakumar clarified that the eviction of roadside vendors was being carried out in compliance with court directions and was not a unilateral decision by Greater Bengaluru Development Minister Krishna Byre Gowda. He said the issue had been discussed earlier with MLAs from all political parties representing Bengaluru before a decision was taken.

The Chief Minister said the government had conducted a survey and identified nearly 60,000 street vendors in Bengaluru. Of them, around 30,000 have already applied for identity cards.

Vendors issued identity cards will be provided with push carts, two-wheelers, and three-wheelers to help them continue their businesses from designated roadside locations. However, they will have to vacate the space after business hours each day.

Shivakumar made it clear that permanent structures or tents would not be allowed on major roads, as the government aims to balance compliance with court orders while safeguarding the livelihoods of street vendors.