BJP to explore legal options: Karnataka BJP president BY Vijayendra

BENGALURU: Karnataka BJP president BY Vijayendra on Saturday said that his party will explore legal options to challenge the Constitutional validity of the PRC being issued by the state Congress government and also petition to the Governor against it.

He termed PRC a devious strategy by Congress to protect illegal immigrants and consolidate its vote-bank. The BJP leader stated that he will shortly convene a meeting of his party’s legal team to discuss the ways and means to challenge it.

“When the BJP government at the Centre wanted to exercise its Constitutional Rights of preparing the National Register of Citizens (NRC), the Congress opposed it and raised a hue and cry. Now the Congress government in Karnataka is issuing PRC which is totally unconstitutional and patently illogical,” Vijayendra added.

The powers and authority to prepare NRC or issue PRC vests with the Union Ministry of Home Affairs after thoroughly establishing whether a particular individual is a bonafide citizen or not, he added. Vijayendra said that the State Government’s decision to issue PRC at the time of on-going SIR smacks of political conspiracy to draw electoral dividends by protecting the illegal immigrants and consolidating its vote-bank.