Cabinet expansion: Rahul Gandhi likely to summon CM DK Shivakumar, Siddaramaiah & BK Hariprasad to Delhi

BENGALURU: With the Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, expected to return to India from his foreign tour on Sunday evening, Karnataka Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, his predecessor Siddaramaiah and KPCC president BK Hariprasad are likely to be summoned anytime soon to New Delhi by the Congress high command to discuss the much-delayed cabinet expansion.

Shivakumar was sworn in as CM along with 13 ministers on June 3. There are 20 vacancies in the cabinet.

Shivakumar, Siddaramaiah and Hariprasad are prepared with a list of their loyalists to be pushed into the cabinet, sources told The New Sunday Express.

Besides the high command, including AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge, will have their own nominees to ensure that the party returns to power in the 2028 Assembly polls, sources added.

“Cabinet aspirants are curious to know if the expansion will happen before the month of Ashada, which many believe is inauspicious. Aashada starts on Tuesday (July 14),” sources added.

Meanwhile, Home Minister Priyank Kharge said that the cabinet expansion will happen soon. “The CM and AICC chief have said this very clearly. In circumstances where an emergency-like situation arises—whether it is a drought or a flood—having a full-fledged cabinet ensures that responsibilities can be assigned to everyone so that relief can be provided to people without any delay,” Priyank added.