Centre’s job to safeguard borders, will not issue PRC to illegal immigrants: Minister Priyank

BENGALURU: Karnataka Home Minister Priyank Kharge on Saturday blamed the NDA government at the Centre for the illegal entry of Bangladeshi nationals into the country. He further clarified that the Karnataka government will never issue Permanent Residence Certificates (PRCs) to such illegal immigrants.

“They are talking about us giving certificates to Bangladeshis. My question is, how are Bangladeshis coming to Bengaluru? Whose responsibility is it to man the international border?” Priyank said, adding that the “responsible” Karnataka government will not issue PRCs to illegal immigrants.

Hitting out at the BJP, Priyank said, “BJP has not been able to find any loophole with what we are trying to do... that’s why they’re raising these boogeymen.”

Priyank said that it is the responsibility of the Centre to protect the country’s borders. “Who is shouting that Bangladeshis are coming daily? When you wake up, who is the one who’s shouting in Uttar Pradesh, who’s the one who’s shouting in Karnataka, who’s the one who’s shouting in West Bengal? BJP. So whose responsibility is it to guard the international borders? Is it my responsibility? Does Karnataka share an international border with any country?” he said, questioning how illegal immigrants were getting into India.