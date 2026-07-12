Centre’s job to safeguard borders, will not issue PRC to illegal immigrants: Minister Priyank

BENGALURU: Karnataka Home Minister Priyank Kharge on Saturday blamed the NDA government at the Centre for the illegal entry of Bangladeshi nationals into the country. He further clarified that the Karnataka government will never issue Permanent Residence Certificates (PRCs) to such illegal immigrants.
“They are talking about us giving certificates to Bangladeshis. My question is, how are Bangladeshis coming to Bengaluru? Whose responsibility is it to man the international border?” Priyank said, adding that the “responsible” Karnataka government will not issue PRCs to illegal immigrants.
Hitting out at the BJP, Priyank said, “BJP has not been able to find any loophole with what we are trying to do... that’s why they’re raising these boogeymen.”
Priyank said that it is the responsibility of the Centre to protect the country’s borders. “Who is shouting that Bangladeshis are coming daily? When you wake up, who is the one who’s shouting in Uttar Pradesh, who’s the one who’s shouting in Karnataka, who’s the one who’s shouting in West Bengal? BJP. So whose responsibility is it to guard the international borders? Is it my responsibility? Does Karnataka share an international border with any country?” he said, questioning how illegal immigrants were getting into India.
The minister said that the State Government was issuing PRCs to genuine voters. “It is a certificate for residence. Nearly 1 crore people were removed from the electoral rolls in West Bengal. Even if you issue a passport, Aadhaar card, bank account, or PRC, you cannot prove citizenship. So what documentation is required to prove citizenship?” he said.
“The PRC is issued by government officials. If Congress or party workers issue certificates, you should have a problem.SIR is underway. Those who are eligible should be included in the voter list. This is our primary duty. BJP says that we are giving PRC to illegal immigrants and Bangladeshis. Does the BJP have common sense?” he said.
Meanwhile, Deputy Chief Minister Dr G Parameshwara, echoing Priyank Kharge, clarified that PRC is being issued to help people participate in the SIR process.
“ECI asks for 13 documents in SIR. There is also a question in it about owning a house. So we will take action to issue permanent residence certificates”, he reasoned, adding that the Centre has not issued any certificate, including caste certificates that are being issued by the State Government.
“We issue permanent residence certificates after verifying the Aadhaar card and necessary documents. What is wrong with that?” he questioned, adding that the BJP was politicising the issue.
He said that the State Government cannot issue citizenship to any foreigner.
The Deputy CM said that the polls to the Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) can be conducted while the SIR process is going on, but the ECI will not allow it. “If special permission is given, we are ready to hold elections”, he said.