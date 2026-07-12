Congress dominates optics war in Karnataka; time is running out for BJP

After the leadership change in the government and the party’s state unit, Congress is going full steam ahead in Karnataka. It is building on the initiatives launched since the party came to power in May 2023, while trying hard to shed the anti-incumbency sentiment that was setting in against the Siddaramaiah administration.

Congress is making every possible effort to shape public perception and hold on to power in the state after the 2028 elections, aiming to maintain its political edge over the BJP in South India.ime is running out for the NDA partners in the state. Uncertainties over leadership in the state unit and weak coordination among state leaders within the BJP and with alliance partner JDS have crippled their fight against the State Government.

Although JDS leader and Union Minister HD Kumaraswamy and BJP leaders have been aggressively taking on the government on several issues, they are fast losing the optics war, and an opportunity to be a more effective opposition that holds the government accountable for its actions.

Cross-voting by BJP and JDS legislators during the recent elections to the State Legislative Council exposed the vulnerabilities in the opposition ranks. It caused a major embarrassment to the BJP and JDS leaders and helped DK Shivakumar assert his leadership days after taking over as Chief Minister. In the elections to seven seats, Congress won five and BJP two, while JDS, which had fielded a candidate banking on its alliance partner’s support, drew a blank. The MLAs were the voters in the elections. The fiasco could have been averted by proper coordination between the two alliance parties.