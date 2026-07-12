Congress MLAs from Northern Karnataka step up pressure to enter cabinet

BELAGAVI: With speculation over the long-awaited state Cabinet expansion and reshuffle intensifying, Congress MLAs from across Northern Karnataka have stepped up pressure on the party leadership, demanding greater representation in the ministry. Legislators from Belagavi, Bagalkot, Vijayapura, Dharwad and several districts in Kalyana Karnataka are lobbying for Cabinet berths, with party leaders saying at least two to three MLAs from each district are in the race.

Belagavi has emerged as the focal point of the demand. Congress leaders from the district argue that the previous BJP government had four ministers from Belagavi and insist that the district, given its political importance and electoral strength, deserves at least three Cabinet positions.

The growing demand has also brought the Congress’ internal power equations into sharp focus. Party sources said Chief Minister DK Shivakumar is keen on inducting Athani MLA Laxman Savadi, who joined the Congress ahead of the Assembly elections and played a key role in strengthening the party in the region.

If political or caste considerations prevent Savadi’s induction, former Women and Child Development Minister Laxmi Hebbalkar is seen as another strong contender.

The demand for three berths has also fuelled the hopes of other Congress MLAs from Belagavi, mainly Ashok Pattan, Mahantesh Koujalagi and Asif Sait, who are believed to enjoy the backing of former CM Siddaramaiah’s camp.