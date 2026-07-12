Home Minister Priyank Kharge: Why not scrap KPSC, KAT with amendment?

BENGALURU: A day after the police filed an FIR against former Karnataka Public Service Commission (KPSC) Chairman Shivashankarappa S Sahukar’s daughter Suma for submitting a fake income certificate to claim 3B quota for a government job, Home Minister Priyank Kharge on Saturday mooted the idea of a constitutional amendment to scrap both the KPSC and Karnataka Administrative Tribunal (KAT).

“If you ask me, if it were up to me, I would dissolve KPSC and bring new laws or an Act. But people say it cannot be done as it’s a constitutional body. Who makes the laws?

We, the legislators. If everyone decides, at the Central or State level, a decision can be taken,” he told reporters. “This is a case of a fence grazing the field. The situation is not in our hands. Here are two issues and if I am left to deal with them, I would scrap both KAT and KPSC,” he said.