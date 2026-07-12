Maharashtra's policy to test Kannada medium teachers slammed

HUBBALLI: The Karnataka Vidyavardhaka Sangha (KVS) in Dharwad has condemned the Maharashtra government’s decision to require Kannada-medium teachers in the neighbouring state to write the Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) in Marathi, alleging that the move violates the norms of the National Council for Teacher Education (NCTE) and is aimed at weakening Kannada education in the border areas.

In a resolution passed at a special executive committee meeting, the Sangha described the decision as “unconstitutional” and an act of discrimination against Kannada-speaking teachers.

The association said Karnataka conducts the TET for teachers of Marathi-medium schools in Marathi, and Maharashtra should adopt a similar approach. It said Maharashtra’s move reflects an intention to discourage Kannada learning. It also expressed concern that Maharashtra has ignored the proposal submitted by the Karnataka government on the issue.

Warning of strong protests by the Kannada-speaking community if the decision is not withdrawn, the association urged Chief Minister DK Shivakumar to immediately take up the matter with his Maharashtra counterpart and ensure justice for Kannada teachers. The sangha executive committee also appealed to Union Minister for Education Dharmendra Pradhan to treat the issue with urgency.