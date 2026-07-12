Monsoon revives sea erosion fear in Uttara Kannada coast

KARWAR: As the Southwest Monsoon lashes the coast, the familiar terror of sea erosion has returned to Uttara Kannada, swallowing homes and livelihoods in 15 villages. Official data shows that 11.3km of coastal land has already been eroded, with Harwada in Ankola taluk alone losing 2.2km to the advancing sea.

Suresh, a resident of Harwada, was awakened by the roar of torrential rain and crashing waves, and he found seawater gushing into his house. In a desperate race against time, he and his family managed to salvage wooden doors, windows, and roof tiles before shifting to safety. Moments later, they witnessed their house being battered by the waves.

Similarly, dozens of houses across the coastal belt stand denuded, half-collapsed or completely abandoned – all victims of an annual crisis that has only intensified in recent years. In Belambara village, also in Ankola taluk, at least three dozen houses are on the verge of collapse, while many more have already been deserted.

Compound walls that once offered protection now lie breached, with seawater lapping at the very foundations of homes. “We built these houses with our own hands, and now we are forced to watch them being swallowed by the sea. The erosion has worsened drastically during the past few years,” said Satish Harikanthra, a Belambara resident.