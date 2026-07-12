Shivamogga farmers distressed as Lakkavalli Bhadra reservoir water reserved only for drinking

CHIKKAMAGALURU: With deficient monsoon rainfall this year causing a sharp fall in reservoir levels, the Shivamogga district administration has reserved water in the Lakkavalli Bhadra reservoir exclusively for drinking purposes. This had sparked fears of a severe irrigation crisis for farmers.

Acting on the directions of the water resources department and the Mysuru Regional Commissioner, Deputy Commissioner Bhanwar Singh Meena has ordered that drinking water be accorded the highest priority.

He cited the looming threat of water scarcity if dry conditions persist. The order mentioned that the decision – though likely to cause hardship to farmers dependent on canal irrigation – was unavoidable in view of the dwindling storage in the reservoir.

“This decision will affect the release of water for irrigation and may cause distress to farmers and the public. However, conserving the available water is essential to prevent a drinking water crisis if drought-like conditions continue,” the order said.

The Bhadra dam, which has a full reservoir level of 186 feet and a gross storage capacity of 71.535 TMC, was holding only 31.257 TMC of water on July 10, with the water level standing at 146 feet.

The contrast with last year is stark. During the same period in 2025, the reservoir had reached 173.7 feet, storing 56.794 TMC of water.

Although the current inflow into the reservoir is 13,123 cusecs, the administration has drastically restricted the outflow to 218 cusecs to conserve water. Of this, 50 cusecs is being released into the Left Bank Canal and 10 cusecs into the Right Bank Canal, while around six cusecs is lost to evaporation.