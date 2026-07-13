Karnataka delivery agent held for flashing at woman’s flat

BENGALURU: In a shocking incident, a 22-year-old delivery agent allegedly barged into the flat of a woman who was living alone and exposed himself after using the washroom. The victim shared her ordeal on social media.
The incident occurred on Saturday and the jurisdictional Marathahalli police on Sunday arrested the accused, identified as Vijay Mallikarjun Kamath (22) of Belagavi.
A video posted by the victim on social media had the caption: “If women aren’t safe in their own homes, where are we safe? I said NO. A Flipkart delivery boy forced his way into my flat to use the washroom and then exposed himself to me.” When the woman questioned his behaviour, he fled the house.
In the video, the victim alleged that the delivery agent, who had come to deliver an order, repeatedly requested to use the washroom. Despite her repeated refusal, saying she would not allow a stranger into her home, and suggesting that he could instead go to the neighbouring flat where male residents stay if it was an emergency, he left his slippers outside and forcibly entered the flat. She said as soon as he came out of the washroom, he exposed himself and behaved in a sexually inappropriate manner.
Flipkart sacks delivery agent accused of indecent behaviour
“Because of this incident, I felt deeply humiliated and unsafe in my own home,” she said in the post. The woman, who was seen crying in the video, said after he entered the flat, sensing danger, she kept the main door open, stood near the entrance, and switched on her mobile phone camera because she feared for her safety amid increasing number of crimes against women.
She added that she would file a complaint and urged Flipkart and other delivery companies to hire delivery executives only after conducting thorough background verification.
The police said the incident occurred on Saturday, and the accused was arrested on Sunday after the victim filed a complaint.
During questioning, the accused reportedly told the police that he entered the house because it was an emergency and that he came out of the washroom in a panic after the woman started shouting. A Flipkart spokesperson said the company was “deeply disturbed” and was extending full support to the customer.
“Customer safety is non-negotiable. As soon as the matter came to our attention, we immediately terminated the delivery partner involved. All delivery partners undergo background verification and mandatory training before onboarding. We are reviewing the matter thoroughly to determine whether any additional measures can further strengthen our customer safety processes,” the spokesperson said.