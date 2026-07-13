Karnataka delivery agent held for flashing at woman’s flat

BENGALURU: In a shocking incident, a 22-year-old delivery agent allegedly barged into the flat of a woman who was living alone and exposed himself after using the washroom. The victim shared her ordeal on social media.

The incident occurred on Saturday and the jurisdictional Marathahalli police on Sunday arrested the accused, identified as Vijay Mallikarjun Kamath (22) of Belagavi.

A video posted by the victim on social media had the caption: “If women aren’t safe in their own homes, where are we safe? I said NO. A Flipkart delivery boy forced his way into my flat to use the washroom and then exposed himself to me.” When the woman questioned his behaviour, he fled the house.

In the video, the victim alleged that the delivery agent, who had come to deliver an order, repeatedly requested to use the washroom. Despite her repeated refusal, saying she would not allow a stranger into her home, and suggesting that he could instead go to the neighbouring flat where male residents stay if it was an emergency, he left his slippers outside and forcibly entered the flat. She said as soon as he came out of the washroom, he exposed himself and behaved in a sexually inappropriate manner.