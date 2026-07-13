Karnataka govt goes on recruitment spree after order to fill 72,000 vacant posts

BENGALURU: The state government has gone on a recruitment spree, issuing a series of job notifications to fill vacancies across various departments, within two weeks of issuing an order to expedite the recruitment for more than 72,000 posts. During the past two weeks, at least 15 different notifications have been issued to fill the posts.

The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has invited online applications for direct recruitment of 320 teaching posts in Morarji Desai, Kittur Rani Chennamma, Atal Bihari Vajpayee and Indira Gandhi residential schools and pre-university colleges functioning under the Karnataka Residential Educational Institutions Society (KREIS).

In another major drive, applications have been invited for 560 land surveyor posts in the Department of Survey, Settlement and Land Records under the Residual Parent Cadre (RPC).

The Revenue Department has also invited applications to fill 505 village administrative officer (VAO) posts, including 67 posts under the Hyderabad-Karnataka Cadre quota.

The Karnataka Excise Department has invited applications to fill 1,207 posts of constables and excise sub-inspectors (ESIs).

The forest department has invited applications to fill 750 forest observer posts. The KEA has already invited applications to fill 3,395 Karnataka police civil constable posts.

The fresh notifications come after the state government initiated measures to accelerate direct recruitment across departments.