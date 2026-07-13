‘Karnataka govt to discuss ways to immortalise Janaki’s legacy’: DK Shivakumar

BENGALURU: Karnataka Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Sunday said the state government would hold discussions with the film fraternity on ways to immortalise the legacy of legendary playback singer S Janaki, who died on Saturday at the age of 88. Speaking to reporters, the Chief Minister said Janaki’s contribution to Indian cinema over more than five decades was unparalleled.

“She sang in several Indian languages, won four National Film Awards and 33 State Awards, and was honoured with the Karnataka Rajyotsava Award. She is the only singer to have recorded more than 48,000 songs,” he said.