Karnataka police told to hold monthly SC/ST grievance meetings

BENGALURU: To address the grievances of Scheduled Caste (SC) and Scheduled Tribe (ST) communities, Home Minister Priyank Kharge has directed all police units across Karnataka to mandatorily conduct Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe Day meetings on the second Sunday of every month.

The primary objective of these meetings is to provide people belonging to SC/ST communities with an opportunity to directly bring issues related to law and order, atrocities, complaints, and other police-related issues to the attention of senior officers and ensure that their grievances are addressed promptly.

The minister issued directions to the Director General and Inspector General of Police (DG&IGP), stating that a standing order dated November 17, 2015, had already instructed all police commissionerates, district police offices and police stations across the state to conduct such meetings.

However, the government has received information that these meetings are not being conducted regularly in several places. The minister said the mechanism was introduced to ensure that the grievances of SC/ST communities are heard and resolved promptly, and that its effective implementation is essential.