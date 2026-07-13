Mangaluru prison raises stone perimeter wall to combat drug smuggling

MANGALURU: The overcrowded Mangaluru District Prison is stepping up defenses against a persistent influx of narcotics by erecting a 12-foot-high chain-link mesh atop its existing 20-to-23-foot laterite stone perimeter wall. The security upgrade comes as prison officials reveal that nearly 60% of the current inmates are battling drug addiction, with many identified as repeat offenders.

The Rs 52-lakh project recently commenced and is expected to take about eight months to complete. The additional barrier aims to prevent marijuana and other contraband from being tossed over the wall from outside a recurring security loophole that has persisted despite heightened vigilance.

Jail Superintendent Sharanabasappa said the chain-link fencing is part of a state-wide prison security upgrade that will also cover prisons in Bengaluru, Mysuru, Belagavi, Dharwad and Ballari.

He said authorities are also considering installing golf-net mesh over the chain-link fencing at the most vulnerable stretches in Mangaluru prison to make it virtually impossible to throw even small packets of ganja tied to stones into the prison.