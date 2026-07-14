Agitation over delay in releasing KRS water intensifies in Mandya

MYSURU: Farmers intensified their protest in Mandya on Monday as the State Government has not yet released water for irrigation purposes from the Krishnaraja Sagar (KRS) dam, even as protesters alleged that standing crops, particularly sugarcane, are drying up because of the delay.

Members of various farmer organisations protested at Sanjay Circle in Mandya, blocked the old Mysuru-Bengaluru highway, and tried to lay siege to the deputy commissioner’s office, demanding the immediate release of water.

Several farmers stripped till the waist as a mark of protest and accused the government of ignoring their plight, despite the reservoir holding around 90 ft of water. The protesters warned that any further delay in releasing water would result in an irreversible loss of crops.

They opposed the proposed Phase-VI drinking water project, arguing that prioritising new drinking water schemes while farmers are being denied irrigation

water is unacceptable. Representatives of the Farmer Protection Committee said that when water is not being made available for agriculture, the government should reconsider the implementation of the drinking water project. They warned that their agitation would be intensified if their demands are ignored.

The protesters alleged that the administration remained indifferent even as crops continued to wither and urged authorities to release water without delay to safeguard the livelihoods of thousands of farmers dependent on the Cauvery irrigation system.