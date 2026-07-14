CM DK Shivakumar announces India’s first government-driven AI University in Karnataka

BENGALURU: Karnataka Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar on Tuesday announced that the state will establish India’s first government-driven Artificial Intelligence (AI) University and an AI Hub to strengthen research, innovation and talent development in the sector.

Inaugurating Google I/O Connect India 2026 at the Bangalore International Exhibition Centre (BIEC), Shivakumar said the proposed AI University will nurture world-class AI talent, promote advanced research and foster collaboration between academia, industry and government. The AI Hub will function as an incubation centre for AI research and development by startups, companies and other stakeholders.

Describing AI as the defining technological revolution of the present generation, the Chief Minister said Karnataka’s vision is to become an “AI-native State”, where artificial intelligence is integrated into governance to improve public service delivery.

“AI must help teachers teach better, doctors diagnose diseases earlier, farmers receive better advisory services, citizens access government services with dignity and speed, and small businesses compete confidently,” he said.