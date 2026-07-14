Inordinate delay in Pocso cases appalling: Karnataka High Court

BENGALURU: The mandate of Section 34(2) of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso) Act is that the trial of the cases under this Act should be concluded by the special court within one year from the date of taking cognisance. However, it shocks the conscience of the court to see that a case under the Act has been pending for the past 12 years. Nothing can be more appalling than a case concerning the rape of a minor child, pending in the court for 12 long years, said the Karnataka High Court on Monday.

Justice M Nagaprasanna made thes observations while asking the special court to conclude the proceedings within eight weeks against a school employee accused of sexual assault on the six-year-old daughter of the petitioner on the premises of the institution where she was studying in 2014.

While disposing of the petition filed by the father of the victim seeking speedy disposal of the case, the High Court slammed the culture of repeated and indiscriminate adjournments before the special court. It said the case at hand is not one involving an ordinary offence. “It concerns the alleged rape of a child, barely 6 years of age.

Every adjournment granted without compelling justification has not merely postponed a hearing; it has prolonged the trauma of a child who entered the criminal justice system as a victim and has remained captive to it for over 10 years. Justice delayed, in cases of this nature, does not remain a mere procedural lapse – it assumes the character of a continuing injustice,” the court noted.