Irrigation or drinking? Karnataka govt for reality check before release

BENGALURU: There is pressure from farmers to release Cauvery water for irrigation, and Chief Minister DK Shivakumar has confirmed that legislators from Mandya and Srirangapatna, along with the district in-charge minister, had met him on the issue. However, he refrained from making any commitment, saying the government would announce its decision after holding a meeting. Karnataka will weigh irrigation demands against adequate drinking water reserves amid an uncertain monsoon.

Water resource experts warn that Karnataka is heading towards one of its most challenging monsoon years, and that deficit rainfall could force the government to place drinking water needs above irrigation. The warning comes after Irrigation Minister Ramalinga Reddy declared that the state was in no position to release water for irrigation, and reservoir levels would be reviewed only if rainfall improves over the next two weeks.

The government’s stand remains cautious after the India Meteorological Department forecast below-normal rainfall, raising fears that Karnataka’s four major Cauvery reservoirs -- Krishna Raja Sagar, Kabini, Hemavathi and Harangi -- may not receive the inflows needed to comfortably meet both irrigation and drinking water demands.

Experts told TNIE, on condition of anonymity, that the state cannot afford to repeat mistakes of previous drought years by releasing water without making adequate provision for drinking. The next monsoon is in June 2027, they reminded.

“Karnataka is not merely deciding whether to irrigate crops, but whether it can guarantee drinking water for millions of people six months from now,” a senior water expert said.