Maiden cabinet meet in Mangaluru, coastal belt development may get a big push

BENGALURU: For the first time, the state government will hold its Cabinet meeting in Mangaluru on July 29. Health Minister UT Khader said the government wants to give importance to the coastal belt development. “Like how Kalyana Karnataka is being pushed for development by setting up a board and fund, a similar model should be set up for coastal belt development,” he said, adding the cabinet would discuss tourism prospects, law and order and other issues.

Khader said government would consider steps to boost tourism in coastal Karnataka. “On many development indices, the coastal districts may fare well, but they also deserve attention. The government should consider how to acquire land and build better road infrastructure; then only more tourists will come,” he said.

Puttur MLA Ashok Rai said if the government accords Tulu additional official language status, students from the coastal district could write examinations in the language.

“There is a proposal to widen the 10-km Mangala Corniche Road to 100-feet and a DPR for Rs 1,000 crore worth project is ready. If this is through, in the next three years, the sea route stretch can be developed, paving way for investments,” said Rai.