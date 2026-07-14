Minister Priyank tells BTP to prioritise tech solutions to manage Bengaluru traffic

BENGALURU: Home Minister Priyank Kharge has directed all traffic deputy commissioners of police (DCPs) in the city to prioritise technology-driven solutions to manage traffic congestion effectively and provide the public with a smoother and safer commuting experience.

Chairing a meeting of Bengaluru Traffic Police on Monday, the minister said with the number of vehicles in the city increasing day-by-day, it has become essential to adopt scientific and technological methods to regulate traffic at major junctions and on roads witnessing heavy vehicular movement.

Kharge instructed officials to prepare an action plan for wider implementation of the Intelligent Traffic Management System (ITMS), Artificial Intelligence (AI), smart traffic signal systems, real-time traffic monitoring and data-driven traffic management measures on roads experiencing heavy congestion.

He also directed officials to focus on identifying accident-prone hotspots, ensuring strict enforcement of traffic rules, giving priority to emergency service vehicles, improving pedestrian safety and designing traffic management systems that place public convenience at the forefront.

He said traffic management is not solely the responsibility of the police department. He stressed the need for coordinated efforts with the Greater Bengaluru Authority, Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Ltd (BMRCL), Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC), the Urban Development Department and other agencies concerned to implement long-term solutions.

During the meeting, each traffic DCP briefed the minister on the traffic situation in their respective jurisdictions, major congestion points, measures already taken and future action plans. Various suggestions to further improve traffic management were also discussed.