Rs 10 lakh grant each for 10,000 Bharat Jodo Yuva Sanghas

BENGALURU: The Karnataka government has issued an official order to establish 10,000 Bharat Jodo Yuva Sanghas (BJYS), in 6,000 gram panchayats and 4,000 urban wards, with an annual grant of Rs 10 lakh each. The government has approved Rs 1,010 crore for the project, including Rs 10 crore for administrative expenses. Deputy CM Dr G Parameshwara said Bharat Jodo Yuva Sanghas will promote sports, culture, scientific temper and social harmony among young people.

One Bharat Jodo Sangha will be formed in every gram panchayats; one for every 4,000 people in town panchayats; every 6,000 people in municipalities; every 8,000 people in city municipal councils; and every 10,000 people within municipal corporation and Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) limits.

The initiative will be implemented by the Department of Youth Empowerment and Sports, with support from the Departments of Rural Development and Panchayat Raj, Urban Development, Revenue and Education.

“Each sangha will receive an annual grant of Rs 10 lakh, while one trainer from every sangha will be provided an annual honorarium of Rs 24,000. Our objective is to nurture leadership qualities among the youth, empower them and shape them into responsible citizens,” the DyCM said.

They will conduct activities to promote sports and fitness by organising rural sports tournaments, yoga camps, health and cleanliness programmes, community development programmes, and various other activities.