Rs 10 lakh grant each for 10,000 Bharat Jodo Yuva Sanghas

BENGALURU: The Karnataka government has issued an official order to establish 10,000 Bharat Jodo Yuva Sanghas (BJYS), in 6,000 gram panchayats and 4,000 urban wards, with an annual grant of Rs 10 lakh each. The government has approved Rs 1,010 crore for the project, including Rs 10 crore for administrative expenses. Deputy CM Dr G Parameshwara said Bharat Jodo Yuva Sanghas will promote sports, culture, scientific temper and social harmony among young people.
One Bharat Jodo Sangha will be formed in every gram panchayats; one for every 4,000 people in town panchayats; every 6,000 people in municipalities; every 8,000 people in city municipal councils; and every 10,000 people within municipal corporation and Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) limits.
The initiative will be implemented by the Department of Youth Empowerment and Sports, with support from the Departments of Rural Development and Panchayat Raj, Urban Development, Revenue and Education.
“Each sangha will receive an annual grant of Rs 10 lakh, while one trainer from every sangha will be provided an annual honorarium of Rs 24,000. Our objective is to nurture leadership qualities among the youth, empower them and shape them into responsible citizens,” the DyCM said.
They will conduct activities to promote sports and fitness by organising rural sports tournaments, yoga camps, health and cleanliness programmes, community development programmes, and various other activities.
To start a BJYS, applications have to be submitted on the BJYS portal or at any citizen services centre. A minimum of 100 members, between 16 and 35 years of age, must be there for each BJYS,
which will be registered under the Karnataka Societies Registration Act 1960. A room suitable for their activities will be provided in local schools, colleges, community halls or any other government buildings by deputy commissioners and zilla panchayat CEOs, the order stated.
Each Bharat Jodo Yuva Sangha will have an executive committee of 15 members elected by the members, and there will also be a district-level committee, with a two-year tenure. The CM will head a monitoring committee at the state level. The registration of Yuva Sanghas, installation of software, and finalising project guidelines have to be completed by July 31, and activities across the state, training and release of the first two installments of grants will be completed by October 31.