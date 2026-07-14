Tighter CCTV watch for hundi counting in offing

BENGALURU: After the alleged financial fraud and embezzlement of donations at Ayodhya Ram temple surfaced, the Karnataka government has issued a comprehensive set of SoPs to strengthen security, transparency and accountability in temples under the Religious Endowments (Muzrai) Department, mandating enhanced CCTV surveillance, promotion of digital payments and stricter monitoring of hundi counting.

Under the new SoPs, temples have been directed to install hundis at suitable and clearly visible locations with adequate security. CCTV web cameras must be installed to provide surveillance of hundis from all four directions, with the footage stored on servers. The cameras will also be monitored by the Muzarai sections in the offices of Deputy Commissioners and Sub-Divisional Officers.

According to the circular, the government has proposed a central server at the Religious Endowments Department headquarters to facilitate monitoring of cameras installed across temples. CCTV feeds are also proposed to be linked to the offices of the DCs and police stations.

The guidelines stress that existing CCTV cameras and digital video recorders (DVR) in some temples have been stolen, damaged or made it non-functional. There have also been instances of camera lenses being obscured by carbon generated from burning camphor to facilitate theft. The installation of CCTV web cameras is aimed at preventing such incidents.