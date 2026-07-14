Will decide on Cauvery water release for ryots after CWMA meeting: CM Shivakumar

BENGALURU: Karnataka Chief Minister DK Shivakumar said the decision on releasing Cauvery water for irrigation will be taken only after the Cauvery Water Management Authority (CWMA) meeting on July 15.

“We must save farmers on the Cauvery issue, drinking water should be provided, and the Supreme Court order on water release to Tamil Nadu should be followed. We will present our state’s arguments in the CWMA meeting. We will then announce the decision,” the CM told reporters.

On request from legislators of Mandya for the release of Cauvery water, the CM said, “People from Mandya, Srirangapatna, and district minister met me and shared their views. We will announce the decision after the CWMA meeting.”

On the decision that the first aarti in Tirupati temple will be for Karnataka’s people’s representatives, he said, “Since the time of the Maharajas, the first aarti in Tirupati has been for Karnataka. There is an official who receives the aarti daily. Instead of that official, people’s representatives, judges, officials, MPs, mayors, tahsildars and others from our state who go for darshan will be given this opportunity”.

He clarified that the privilege is not limited to people’s representatives from any specific party. “There are guidelines for this. Our decision is only for the aarti issue. Otherwise, all guidelines will be as per the Tirupati administration’s guidelines. We will not interfere with their guidelines,” he said.