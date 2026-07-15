Attempt to murder case filed after farmers clash with officials during GBIT land survey in Karnataka

BENGALURU: Bidadi police registered two cases against a group of farmers, including one for attempt to murder, for allegedly assaulting and obstructing government officials, including a police officer, during a survey of the land for the proposed Greater Bengaluru Integrated Township (GBIT) at Mandalahalli in Bengaluru South district on Monday.

According to the complaint filed by Ramanagara Rural Inspector Murali, he was deployed on duty for a land acquisition survey being conducted in the Bhairamangala and Kanchugaranahalli Gram Panchayat limits under the jurisdiction of the Bidadi police station. The survey team, comprising Mahesh (Survey Head), Nishchit (Civil Engineer), Rohini (Forest Department), Manjunath (Horticulture Department) and Keerthana (GMC Head), arrived in two vehicles to conduct the survey of Survey No 3/2 at Mandalahalli village in Bidadi hobli.

Around 2.30 pm a group of farmers opposing the land acquisition allegedly gathered at the spot. They were armed with brooms and stones and allegedly obstructed the survey, preventing the officials from carrying out their work. The farmers abused the officials in filthy language, threatened them and assaulted the survey staff with stones and brooms, the FIR stated.

When Inspector Murali and other police personnel intervened to disperse the crowd and protect the officials, the farmers allegedly threatened to kill him and struck him on the head with a stone, the FIR stated. He alleged that the mob damaged the glass windows of the two official vehicles.

Another FIR was registered based on a complaint filed by Mohammed Sameer, a revenue official, who also alleged that the farmers obstructed the survey and assaulted the government officials.