CII meet to project India as global product power

BENGALURU: The Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) on Tuesday announced the 22nd edition of the India Innovation Summit, to be held in Bengaluru on July 23 and 24. The summit will focus on strengthening India’s capabilities as a manufacturer and exporter of technology products, rather than remaining primarily a services-driven economy.

IT/BT Minister Priyank Kharge will address the summit, while Chief Minister DK Shivakumar and Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal are among those invited.

“CII has, over the last two decades, focused on technology-led innovation for economic growth and job creation. With AI-driven disruption upon us, it is only appropriate that this year’s theme reflects that reality. Whenever disruption occurs, we must leverage it to create momentum for our companies and for the country,” said former CII president and Infosys co-founder Kris Gopalakrishnan.

Highlighting India’s dependence on imported technology, Gopalakrishnan said the country has the potential to build its own products.

“Almost every piece of technology we use today is imported. We have to develop our own technology and transform ourselves into a nation that manufactures and exports products. At present, our major exports are services,” he said.