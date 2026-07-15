CM Shivakumar, top leaders to meet Rahul this weekend

BENGALURU: Karnataka Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, former CM Siddaramaiah and KPCC president BK Hariprasad are expected to travel to New Delhi on July 18 for a meeting with Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi, to finalise the long-delayed expansion of the state cabinet.

The meeting is expected to end weeks of intense lobbying and consultations, with the Congress high command set to give final approval to the list of new ministers. Party sources indicated that once the names are cleared, the swearing-in ceremony is likely to be held on July 21 or 22, considering favourable dates in the Hindu calendar.

The cabinet exercise, originally expected before the month of Ashada began, was delayed after Karnataka’s leaders were unable to secure an appointment with Rahul Gandhi. Although there was speculation that Shivakumar would leave for Delhi on Tuesday evening, the visit was deferred, with the leaders now expected to travel together on Saturday.

The delay has intensified political activity in New Delhi. Karnataka Bhavan has become a hub of ministerial hopefuls, with several legislators camping in the national capital over the past few days. Many were seen making rounds of the Congress headquarters and Indira Bhavan, seeking meetings with Congress general secretary KC Venugopal and other senior leaders.

Deputy Chief Minister Dr G Parameshwara is also expected to join the Delhi discussions, although he was in Tumakuru on Tuesday evening.

Party insiders say the expansion could induct around 10 ministers and up to 10 of the old names could be retained. The exercise is expected to carry a strong political message, with Shivakumar reportedly pushing for the inclusion of four or five additional Lingayat legislators. He also wants to include those MLAs who will bring the party back to power in 2028.