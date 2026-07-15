CM Shivakumar urges PM Modi to send central team to assess drought in Karnataka

BENGALURU: Karnataka Chief Minister DK Shivakumar appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to depute a central team to assess the prevailing drought situation in the state.

In a letter to the PM, the CM stated that the visit by a central team would provide a first-hand appreciation of the severity of the emerging drought conditions and reassure the farming community that the Centre stands with them in this difficult period. “Early assessment and timely support from the Government of India would greatly strengthen the state’s efforts to mitigate the adverse impacts of the evolving drought situation,” he said.

In line with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) long range forecast indicating below-normal rainfall during the 2026 south west monsoon owing to the strengthening El Niño-Southern Oscillation (ENSO) conditions, Karnataka has experienced a significant rainfall deficit, the CM said. As on 11 July 2026, Karnataka has received 203 mm of rainfall against the normal of 292 mm, registering a 30% rainfall deficit, which falls under the deficit rainfall category.

The progress of the monsoon over Karnataka has been notably sluggish. The monsoon entered Karnataka and adjoining regions on June 5 and took 17 days to cover the entire state, attaining full coverage only by June 22, primarily due to a prolonged monsoon break phase.

As of 11 July 2026, 18 of the 31 districts have recorded deficit-to-large-deficit rainfall, while at the taluk level, 141 of the 240 taluks have recorded rainfall in the deficit to large-deficit category, indicating that the rainfall deficiency is widespread across the state, Shivakumar informed Modi.