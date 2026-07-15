Congress government setting up clubs for its party workers using taxpayers’ money: BJP

BENGALURU: A day after the state government issued a notification to establish Bharat Jodo Youth associations across the state, Deputy Chief Minister G Parameshwara said they will be established within a month.

Leader of the Opposition in Assembly R Ashoka, said the Congress government is keen on setting up clubs for party workers using taxpayers’ money.

Each association will get a financial aid of Rs 10 lakh from the government, Dr Parameshwara told reporters. Each association will have between 100 and 250 members. This initiative is to mark Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra from Kanniyakumari to Kashmir.

“We had promised in our election manifesto that a special programme would be announced to commemorate the Bharat Jodo Yatra. The CM approved the proposal recently,” he said.

The scheme will be implemented by the Department of Youth Empowerment and Sports in association with the RDPR, Urban Development, Revenue and Education departments. Guidelines for formation of associations at the gram panchayat level have been issued.

These associations will organise sports and cultural activities and raise awareness among the youth on the significance of national events such as Independence Day and Republic Day. “There is nothing wrong even if up to Rs 1,000 crore is spent on empowering the youth. The matter was discussed extensively by the cabinet,’’ Dr Parameshwara said.