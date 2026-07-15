Deve Gowda opposes Bidadi township, seeks withdrawal of cases against farmers

BENGALURU: Former Prime Minister and JDS supremo HD Deve Gowda on Tuesday urged the State Government to abandon its proposed Greater Bengaluru Integrated Township (commonly called Bidadi Township project), saying that it would severely affect the livelihood of farmers dependent on agriculture and dairy farming.
He also demanded that the FIRs registered against the farmers who protested against the project be withdrawn. “Do not push me to sit with farmers and support their agitation against the township project,” he warned the government.
Gowda appealed to Chief Minister DK Shivakumar to reconsider the project and avoid acquiring fertile agricultural land in the name of urban development.
The JDS patriarch alleged that the proposed project was aimed at mobilising funds for the Congress to fight elections in future. “The CM has made a promise that he is going to stand with the party high command to fight the election battle. And now this is very evident. People are still waiting for various beenfits promised ahead of the Assembly polls,” the former PM said. Gowda further said alternative options, including vacant land elsewhere, must be explored. “The State Government has temporarily stopped the land survey following the protest,” he said.
He questioned the need for converting farm land into a township and alleged that the project was linked to political commitments. “There are many other ways to fulfil promises. Do not destroy the livelihood of farmers,” he said.
“Many families own only small portions of ancestral land and have no other means of income. This region contribute significantly to Bengaluru’s milk supply, providing around 60,000 litres of milk daily’’ he said. Questioning the financial objective of the project, Gowda alleged that the State Government was looking at raising large funds through the township plan. “What is the purpose of going there? Is it to raise Rs 12,000 crore?” he asked.
Withdraw FIRs: Ashoka
LoP in Assembly R Ashoka urged the State Government to withdraw FIRs against farmers protesting against the township project at Bidadi and stop the land acquisition process for the project.
Karnataka BJP president BY Vijayendra said the current tense situation is a result of the State Government’s irresponsibility and negligence. He said the governments that have confronted farmers have not survived, and by taking on the farmers, the Congress government is on the verge of joining that infamous chapter.