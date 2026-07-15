Deve Gowda opposes Bidadi township, seeks withdrawal of cases against farmers

BENGALURU: Former Prime Minister and JDS supremo HD Deve Gowda on Tuesday urged the State Government to abandon its proposed Greater Bengaluru Integrated Township (commonly called Bidadi Township project), saying that it would severely affect the livelihood of farmers dependent on agriculture and dairy farming.

He also demanded that the FIRs registered against the farmers who protested against the project be withdrawn. “Do not push me to sit with farmers and support their agitation against the township project,” he warned the government.

Gowda appealed to Chief Minister DK Shivakumar to reconsider the project and avoid acquiring fertile agricultural land in the name of urban development.

The JDS patriarch alleged that the proposed project was aimed at mobilising funds for the Congress to fight elections in future. “The CM has made a promise that he is going to stand with the party high command to fight the election battle. And now this is very evident. People are still waiting for various beenfits promised ahead of the Assembly polls,” the former PM said. Gowda further said alternative options, including vacant land elsewhere, must be explored. “The State Government has temporarily stopped the land survey following the protest,” he said.

He questioned the need for converting farm land into a township and alleged that the project was linked to political commitments. “There are many other ways to fulfil promises. Do not destroy the livelihood of farmers,” he said.