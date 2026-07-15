‘Explosive’ material seized in two separate raids in Bengaluru

BENGALURU : Bengaluru South police have registered two separate cases under the Explosives Act following raids conducted by the Forest Department at a house and a shop on Friday.

Two people have been taken into custody. Cases have been registered at the Kodihalli and Kanakapura Circle police stations. In the first case, the complaint was filed by M Manjunath, Deputy Range Forest Officer.

In first case, officials searched, R Rudresh’s shop from where 2.35 kg of material suspected to be explosive substances were seized. In the second case, the complaint was filed by Nethravathi T, Forest Officer with the Forest Mobile Squad.

Based on credible information that L Shivamalle Gowda of Nallahalli village was illegally storing wildlife-related articles at his house, officials searched the house. Raw materials suspected to be explosives used in country-made firearms were seized.