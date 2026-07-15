Kalaburagi Jailbreak: one convict arrested after police firing

KALABURAGI: ​One of the convicts, who had escaped from the Central Jail of Kalaburagi on Tuesday have been arrested by the police on Wednesday.

The accused, identified as Santosh Basappa Metre, a resident of Bidar district was caught near Kapnoor Industrial Area on the outskirts of Kalaburagi City.

​Kalaburagi Police Commissioner Dr. SD Sharanappa told TNIE that, when the police were trying to arrest Santhosh, he allegedly attacked the police constables and attempted to flee. Following this, the police fired at his leg, the police commissioner added.

Police said thar Santosh has been admitted to a government hospital for treatment, while the two police constables have been admitted to a private hospital.