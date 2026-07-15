Karnataka BJP questions government's drought response, demands compensation for farmers

BENGALURU: Karnataka BJP president B Y Vijayendra has urged Chief Minister D K Shivakumar to present a transparent account of the state government's drought relief measures and demanded that the government announce compensation of Rs 50,000 per acre for farmers.

Vijayendra's remarks came in response to Shivakumar's letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi requesting the deployment of a central team to assess the emerging drought situation in the state, citing a 30 per cent rainfall deficit, delayed monsoon and its adverse impact on agriculture, drinking water and reservoir levels.

In a letter to Modi, Shivakumar said Karnataka had initiated drought mitigation measures but sought an early on-ground assessment by the Centre, saying timely intervention would strengthen the state’s efforts to tackle the evolving situation.

“Chief Minister D K Shivakumar, instead of merely writing letters to the Prime Minister whenever there is a drought, present before the people what you and your government have actually done for drought relief. Have you forgotten that, during your review meeting in Kalaburagi, you said you would appoint ministers to study the drought situation?” Vijayendra questioned in a post on ‘X’.

He pointed out that the state still lacks a dedicated Agriculture Minister.

“The Revenue Minister (Deputy CM G Parameshwara) is not moving beyond Tumakuru. The Rural Development Minister ( Eshwar Khandre) is talking about the Forest Department and is busy renaming Gram Panchayats. The Industries Minister (M B Patil) is conducting roadshows in Kolkata. The Home Minister (Priyank Kharge) is preoccupied with the RSS. The Transport Minister ( Byrathi Suresh) is riding around in buses and staging dramas. The Irrigation Minister (Ramalinga Reddy)seems to have little interest in his portfolio,” he posted on Tuesday.