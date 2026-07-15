Mahadayi agitation marks 11 years amid unfulfilled promises in Karnataka

GADAG: On July 16, the Mahadayi protest will complete 11 long years, creating a record of sorts for the region. As the demand has not been met yet, the agitation at Naragund Mahadayi Vedike will continue, the protesters said.

On July 16, 2015, an agitation by farmers and bandh swept across northern Karnataka, bringing the region to a halt. Many farmer leaders, political representatives and cinema artistes supported the protest.

The agitation, centred around Nargund in Gadag district, has sought to secure water for drinking and agricultural needs in Gadag, Dharwad, Bagalkot, and Belagavi districts.

Mahadayi stir ignored by CMs, MLAs, MPs

The protest had started in Naragund and Hubballi and thousands of protesters from Gadag, Dharwad and surrounding districts joined the stir. It was launched by a group of farmers under the banner of Karnataka Raitha Sena, headed by Veeresh Sobaradmath. As successive chief ministers, MPs and MLAs have not shown any interest in solving the issue, the agitators have continued to sit in protest.

Though the issue surfaces during every Assembly and parliamentary election, with leaders from all political parties promising to find a solution, there has been no resolution. Protesters have visited Bengaluru multiple times and met successive chief ministers, BS Yediyurappa, Jagadish Shettar, Basavaraj Bommai and Siddaramaiah, but have returned only with assurances.

Especially when Bommai became CM, there was a glimmer of hope that the issue would be resolved as he knew the issue well. But still the project was not implemented.